Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

