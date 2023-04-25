Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.30 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 129,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

NYSE SMG opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

