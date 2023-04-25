Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

