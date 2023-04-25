Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $11.36 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.