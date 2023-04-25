Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 500 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 108,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EMN opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

