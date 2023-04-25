Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after buying an additional 90,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

