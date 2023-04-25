OKB Price Hits $46.15 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $46.15 or 0.00168041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $11.38 billion and $60.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.