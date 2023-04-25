Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

