Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $2.93 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Insider Transactions at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.