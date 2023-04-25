Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0612 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $350.52 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.04 or 0.06651452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00062400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06097823 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $27,944,058.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

