NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 993,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $145,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 138,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.10. 10,071,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,655,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.27 billion, a PE ratio of 155.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

