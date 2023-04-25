Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 8.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.74. 401,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,334. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $384.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

