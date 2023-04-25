Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 264211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,729 shares of company stock worth $61,686 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

