Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,525 shares of company stock valued at $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.