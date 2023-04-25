Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,525 shares of company stock valued at $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

