Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.60.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$33.77 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2988063 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

About Northland Power

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.