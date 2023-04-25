Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

