North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.60-$1.75 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $485.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Featured Stories

