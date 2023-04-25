Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NSC traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $207.12. 1,223,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $269.05. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

