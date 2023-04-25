NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.69

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 25557840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

