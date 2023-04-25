NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.69

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 25557840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.
The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
