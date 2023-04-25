NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $125.00. 1,528,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.