NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 767,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 812,529 shares.The stock last traded at $58.86 and had previously closed at $63.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

