Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

