Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0717

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $306,164.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00141657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00067320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,983,287 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.