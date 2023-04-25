National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 10,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.