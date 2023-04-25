National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Down 17.2 %
Shares of NCMI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.87.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
