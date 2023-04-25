National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

