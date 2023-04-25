Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $32,724.81 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,306.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $52,176.02.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $50,554.21.

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

