Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 5.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.18 and last traded at $113.31. 24,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 216,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

