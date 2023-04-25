M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 6.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $33,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $58,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTB opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.