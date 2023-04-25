Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,329,400. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 831.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.