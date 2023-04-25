Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.43

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.