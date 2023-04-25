MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 114,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 227,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 12.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

