Moonbeam Market Capitalization Hits $219.75 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $219.75 million and $3.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 624,580,140 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

