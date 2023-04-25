Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.23), with a volume of 1249090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.60 ($3.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.12).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

