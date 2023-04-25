Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $137,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $286.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

