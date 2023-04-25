Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,128. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.