ML & R Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,790 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

