ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.