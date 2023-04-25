ML & R Wealth Management LLC Buys 91,588 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.85% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $68,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after purchasing an additional 525,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 447,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,942 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

