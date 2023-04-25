Mizuho Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $78.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

