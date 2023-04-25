Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.20

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 479602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.10 ($1.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.