Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.