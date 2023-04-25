Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
