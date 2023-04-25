Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.