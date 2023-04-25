MetisDAO Price Hits $26.52 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $118.01 million and $3.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $26.52 or 0.00096751 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.79 or 0.99972385 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.2774349 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,837,153.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

