Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 89,831 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,831 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

