Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 174,195 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,195 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises 1.7% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of TechnipFMC worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

