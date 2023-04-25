Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

