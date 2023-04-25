Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.78 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 367,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 242,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

