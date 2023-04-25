Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 527,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

