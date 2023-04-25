Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,320 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

