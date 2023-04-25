Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Dycom Industries worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

